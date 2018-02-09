Image copyright AFP Image caption Michel Barnier is the EU's chief Brexit negotiator

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has repeated that a UK decision to leave the single market and customs union would make Irish border checks "unavoidable".

Michel Barnier was speaking in Brussels.

He made his comments at the conclusion of a week of technical discussions between civil servants on both sides.

Earlier this week, Downing Street said the UK would not be in a customs union after Brexit.

Mr Barnier also said the UK's agreement that it could continue to follow some EU rules to prevent a hard border needed to be included in the withdrawal agreement.

In December, the UK said it would prevent a hard border either in the context of an overall deal, a special deal for Northern Ireland or by continuing alignment with some EU rules.

Mr Barnier said the EU must now start legally defining how the alignment scenario would work and "there must be no ambiguity here".

He added that based on the discussion this week, the UK has accepted the necessity of discussing how to make this alignment scenario operational provided the other two options are discussed in parallel.

In June 2016, Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU Referendum by a majority of 56% to 44%.

However, the UK, as a whole, voted by a narrow margin to leave the EU.