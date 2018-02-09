Image copyright Google Image caption The healthcare complex provides a range of community hospital services

A burglary at a hospital in Ballymena, County Antrim, has resulted in "significant damage" to computers, according to police.

It happened at a building within the grounds on Braid Valley Hospital some time between close of business on Wednesday and 08:20 GMT on Thursday.

The internal doors of the building were also damaged in the burglary.

Police said there had been "a number of similar incidents" at the site and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

The hospital is sited within Braid Valley Care Complex but it does not cater for inpatients.

Instead, it provides a number of community hospital services, including x-ray, physiotherapy, podiatry and a range of outpatient services.

The complex also houses Ballymena Health and Care Centre and Slemish Community Services Centre, according to the Northern Health Trust.