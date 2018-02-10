Police and firefighters searching river in Ballymena
A search operation is under way in Ballymena, County Antrim, after reports that a person has fallen into the Braid River.
At least four PSNI Land Rovers and a helicopter have been deployed to the search near the Ecos Centre, a nature park off the Broughshane Road.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has also been deployed to assist in the operation.
A spokeswoman for NIFRS said she could not provide any further details.