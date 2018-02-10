Image caption PSNI and firefighters are at the scene

A search operation is under way in Ballymena, County Antrim, after reports that a person has fallen into the Braid River.

At least four PSNI Land Rovers and a helicopter have been deployed to the search near the Ecos Centre, a nature park off the Broughshane Road.

Image caption At least four police Land Rovers have been deployed

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has also been deployed to assist in the operation.

A spokeswoman for NIFRS said she could not provide any further details.