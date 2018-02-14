Police have said the death of a woman on the same night that her car was stolen was not suspicious.

Officers found the body of May Stevens, 64, in her house at Lismoyne Park in north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday.

Her car had been stolen up to 90 minutes before her body was discovered.

Officers had called to her home to inquire about her vehicle after it had failed to stop for police.

'Touched people's lives'

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had initially been treating her death as suspicious.

But on Tuesday night they said that was no longer the case after they received the results of a post-mortem examination.

Mrs Stevens was a former maths teacher who worked at the Boys' Model School in Belfast and Newtownabbey Regional College.

The PSNI's Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery described her as a "long-standing public servant" who had "touched the lives of many people".