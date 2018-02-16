Image copyright The Fleck family Image caption Kayden Fleck, pictured on the right, with his twin brother, Jayden.

Police investigating the death of a young boy who died after falling into a river in Ballymena, County Antrim, have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Kayden Fleck was recovered from the Braid River last weekend in a major multi-agency rescue operation.

The five-year-old was airlifted to hospital in Belfast, where he later died.

Police have said they are not treating Kayden's death as suspicious but are trying to establish his last movements.

Police appeal

It is believed that Kayden and his twin brother Jayden were in the vicinity of the River Braid near the Ecos Centre in Ballymena sometime between 12:00 and 13:00 GMT on Saturday 10 February.

In an appeal to the public, PSNI Constable Greenwood said: "Were you out walking along the Braid River or did you take part in the park run that morning?

"Did you see Kayden and his brother playing near the river? Did you witness Kayden go into the water?

"If you have any information, please phone police in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 613 10/02/18."