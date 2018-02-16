Image copyright Loughran Family Image caption Cara Loughran was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

One of the victims of Wednesday's high-school shooting in Florida has ties to County Antrim.

Cara Loughran, who was a pupil at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, was one of the 17 victims.

Her father is originally from Toombridge, where her grandparents still live. It is believed Cara's brother was also at the school but managed to escape.

Nikolas Cruz, a former pupil of the school, carried out the attack.

He has confessed to carrying out the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and has been charged with 17 counts of murder.

It was the deadliest US school shooting since 2012.

American footballer Alex Collins, who trained with the Drake School of Irish Dance in Florida, said Cara was an Irish dancer and he expressed his shock and sorrow at the tragedy.