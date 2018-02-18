Man and woman in hospital after Newry fire

Image caption Police attended the incident at Marcus Square on Saturday morning

A man and woman are in hospital following a fire at a flat in Newry in County Down.

Image caption A number of residents were moved from their homes during the incident

Police said the incident at Marcus Square was reported at about 06:50 GMT on Saturday morning.

The man was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital. He is in "a critical, but stable condition".

The woman was taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Londonderry where she is reported to be in a stable condition.

Police said a number of residents were moved out of their homes during the incident.

They said there were no further details and "enquiries are ongoing".