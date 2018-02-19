Arrests in 'paedophile hunter' probe

Three men have been arrested in connection with an incident involving BBC journalist Kevin Magee as he investigated the actions of so-called paedophile hunters in Northern Ireland.

The men, aged 28, 32 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including disorderly behaviour and attempted intimidation.

They remain in police custody.

The arrests relate to an incident on Botanic Avenue in Belfast on the evening of Tuesday 6 February.

The 32-year-old and 34-year-old have also been arrested on suspicion of obstruction of a road that evening.

All three have also been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including common assault, false imprisonment and disorderly behaviour on a number of dates between September 2017 and February 2018.