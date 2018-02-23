Image caption The Health and Safety Executive NI is investigating the incident

A man in his 30s has died in what is understood to be a workplace incident in County Fermanagh.

The Ambulance Service said it was called at about 10:30 GMT following reports of a man with traumatic injuries near Market Street in Ederney.

Two ambulance crews and the Air Ambulance also went to the scene on a building site.

It is understood the man died at the scene. The Health and Safety Executive NI is investigating the incident.