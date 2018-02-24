Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police stopped and searched a van in County Armagh on Wednesday

A man has been charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists.

The 29-year-old was arrested in Lurgan in County Armagh on Wednesday.

The charges are in connection with an investigation by detectives from terrorist investigation unit after a van was stopped on Levin Road.

He is due to appear in Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.