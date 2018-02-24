County Armagh: Man charged in terrorism probe
- 24 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists.
The 29-year-old was arrested in Lurgan in County Armagh on Wednesday.
The charges are in connection with an investigation by detectives from terrorist investigation unit after a van was stopped on Levin Road.
He is due to appear in Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.