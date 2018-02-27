Lisburn homes evacuated after loud bangs overnight
A number of homes have been evacuated in Lisburn, County Antrim, after "loud bangs" were heard in the area overnight.
Police were called to Mill Street, in the Lambeg area of the city, in the early hours of Tuesday.
A suspicious object was discovered shortly before 04:20 GMT.
The road has been closed to traffic while the object is examined. Police said there have been no reports of any injuries.