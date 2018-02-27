Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Two fire engines from Lisnaskea and one from Enniskillen helped put out the fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people died in a house fire in Derrylin, County Fermanagh.

The 27-year-old was arrested at the scene and transferred to hospital for treatment, police have said.

Police officers were called to the house on Molly Road at about 07:20 GMT.

"We believe the fire, which has claimed at least three lives, was started deliberately," said Det Supt Jason Murphy.

"We are continuing to thoroughly examine the scene along with our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"I would renew my appeal to anyone who was in the Molly Road/Doon Road area this morning to contact police. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in, or travelling through Derrylin prior to the time the fire broke out at approximately 07:10.

He added the emergency services were carrying out an "extensive examination" of the whitewashed rural bungalow to establish the cause of the blaze and determine if anyone else was involved.

At the scene: BBC News NI's Louise Cullen

The roof of the house has caved in and smoke is still rising from the property. The emergency services are at the scene as investigations continue to establish the cause of the fire.

I understand the family who rented the property have only been in the area for the past 12 to 18 months.

Firefighters said they were called to a "well-developed fire in a detached bungalow" near the border with the Irish Republic before 07:15 on Tuesday.

Two fire engines from Lisnaskea and one from Enniskillen attended the incident. The fire has now been put out.

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster, the MLA for Fermanagh South Tyrone, said: "Horrific news coming from Derrylin, County Fermanagh, this morning.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and local community."

Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Féin MP for the area, offered her condolences.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The road leading to the scene of the blaze has been closed to traffic

"This is absolutely tragic, God help them all," she said.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said: "This is a close knit community and there will be a huge sense of loss felt within the community, but particularly to the family concerned.

"I'm sure the community will rally round to assist the bereaved."