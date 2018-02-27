Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The text will allude to a single regulatory space on the island of Ireland with no internal barriers, RTE says.

Northern Ireland may be considered part of European Union customs territory post-Brexit, Irish national broadcaster RTE is reporting.

It is part of a draft legal text to be adopted by the European Commission on Wednesday, RTE reports.

The text will allude to a single regulatory space on the island of Ireland with no internal barriers, adds the broadcaster.

The report cites "a well-placed EU source".

The scenario would reflect the so-called "default" or "backstop" option contained in the December agreement between the EU and the UK on how to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It says three separate well-placed sources have confirmed the general content of the draft to RTÉ News.

According to RTE's sources, the draft text will also state that, under the backstop option, joint EU-UK customs teams will be required to apply checks on goods coming from the UK into the new regulatory space, but will not specify where those checks will take place.

The text will also say that the options preferred by the UK to avoid a hard border are also available, and that if agreement is reached on those options, then the above scenario would not apply.

Those options include avoiding a hard border through a future EU-UK free trade agreement, or through specific proposals made by the UK government.

It is understood that the draft will not spell out that Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market.

However, that will be implied by a series of annexes which will say that individual pieces of EU single market legislation "will be applicable".

However, the text will have considerable detail on how the movement of goods north and south will be facilitate without any border checks.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has made clear if the Irish Sea became a de facto trade border, it would withdraw its support for the Conservative government.

MEP Diane Dodds tweeted: "Verhofstadt proposal would be disastrous for NI".

Speaking on the Daily Politics Show earlier, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said that on the basis of what has been leaked or discussed so far, the withdrawal's legal text would be "unacceptable to the DUP and probably unacceptable to the British government".

The DUP's 10 MPs are helping to keep prime Minister Theresa May in power as part of a confidence and supply deal.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson earlier likened the challenge of avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland to the boundaries between different boroughs of London - implying a system similar to London's congestion charge could operate along the border.

The foreign secretary said it was a "very relevant comparison" because money was "invisibly" taken from people travelling between Camden and Westminster when he was London mayor.