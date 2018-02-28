Image caption This was the scene in County Armagh on Wednesday morning

A weather warning for snow has come into force across Northern Ireland and will stay in place until midnight on Saturday.

Scattered showers coming in on a chilly easterly wind on Wednesday are expected to cause some disruption, although not everywhere will get them all the time.

It will also be very cold for the time of year with temperatures struggling to get above 0C.

However, the wind chill will make it feel more like -10C outside.

Temperatures on Wednesday night are expected to fall to at least -5C quite widely with some icy conditions developing where showers have fallen.

Translink said that due to adverse weather conditions a number of bus services in south Armagh are not operating.

Image copyright Hugh McKee Image caption Snow has also covered the ground in Park in County Londonderry

In the Republic of Ireland, a Status Red alert has been issued by Irish weather service Met Éireann as the cold air from Russia brings in the snow.

That is the highest level of warning - meaning "to take action to protect" yourselves or your property.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption A Status Red alert has been issued for the Republic of Ireland

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that public transport has been severely affected by the adverse conditions, with commuters advised to make online checks in relation to their travel plans.

Gardaí (Irish police) advised motorists and all road users to "use caution" after overnight snowfall led to accumulations of between five and 10cm. They said snowfall up to midday on Thursday may reach 25cm (10 inches).

Dublin Airport said a number of flights had been cancelled as it suspended runway and taxiway operations. The airport says the "runway is now clear for flight operations" but that passengers should continue to check with their airline for updates.

The weather warning came into force at 05:00 local time on Wednesday and remains in place until noon on Thursday for counties Louth, Kildare, Dublin, Wicklow, and Meath.

A system, named as Storm Emma by the Portuguese weather service, will then move north on Thursday night bringing a lot of moisture.

That will meet the cold air sitting over Ireland and turn to snow quite widely with further disruption expected into the weekend as a result.