Image caption The crash happened on the Magheraknock Road on 15 March 2015

A Hungarian man has been remanded in custody after being extradited to Northern Ireland from Denmark to stand trial on a charge of causing grievous bodily injury by driving dangerously.

Beres Szaboles 28, of Hillfoot Crescent in Ballynahinch is charged in connection with a collision on the Magheraknock Road in March 2015.

Anastasia Kravstova, who was 16 at the time, suffered multiple injuries in the crash.

Mr Szaboles was detained in Copenhagen on 12 February after a European Arrest Warrant was issued by the PSNI.

In court on Wednesday a detective sergeant confirmed he could connect the accused to the charge.

Objecting to bail, the senior police officer told the judge that the defendant had failed to attend Downpatrick Crown Court after a summons was served in January 2017.

The officer said it was believed the accused left Northern Ireland to travel to other European counties and added that he was concerned that the defendant could leave the jurisdiction again.

The judge refused the bail application.

Mr Szaboles was remanded in custody to appear at Downpatrick Crown Court on Thursday.