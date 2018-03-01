Storm Emma: What you need to know

Image caption This was the scene in County Armagh on Wednesday morning

Storm Emma is here and although everyone hopes for the best, the cold weather and snow could cause problems for many.

The most important number to know is 999 for the emergency services. The PSNI non-emergency number is 101.

For parents and pupils, the crucial thing to know is whether school is open or not.

BBC News NI has a dedicated page detailing school closures, you can find the link here.

The NI Direct government services website has set up a page to help people deal with the snow and ice.

If you want to report an issue with ice or snow, you can do so online at this link.

Image copyright William Cherry / Presseye Image caption Some people have no choice but to brave the 'Beast from the East'

Northern Ireland's airports will be posting flight information on their websites:

Flight information for Dublin airport in available here.

There are also a number of Twitter accounts which could be useful.

The latest travel news can be found on the BBC NI Travel account with up to date weather reports to be found on BBC NI Weather.

Emergency numbers

Emergency services - 999 or 112

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks - 03457 643 643

NI Gas Emergency Service - 0800 002 001

Northern Ireland Water Waterline - 03457 440 088

Flooding Incident Line - 0300 2000 100

Housing Executive - 03448 920 901

Report a fallen tree or blocked road - 0300 200 7891

Alternatively you can access Translink's Twitter account directly here and NI Railways here.

Translink can be contacted by phone on 028 90 66 66 30.

For road updates check Trafficwatch.

Image copyright PressEye

The Irish government's National Emergency Coordination Group have published a list of links and numbers detailing the advice of various departments and agencies in relation to the snow.