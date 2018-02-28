Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Rory Harrison denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information

A police officer investigating an alleged rape by two Ulster and Ireland rugby players has denied that the PSNI mishandled part of the investigation.

A defence barrister suggested that police had tried to "catch off guard" one of the defendants, Rory Harrison.

He is accused of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

His barrister said when he attended a police interview on 4 October, 2016, he did not know in advance he was being treated as a suspect, not a witness.

At the start of day 23 of the trial, Mr Harrison's barrister, Gavan Duffy QC, also told the court his client was not allowed to see a copy of a previous statement he had given to the police.

Mr Duffy put it to the police officer who interviewed his client that an attempt had been made to "catch Mr Harrison off guard".

"Absolutely not," replied the officer. "I have no evidence to suggest that."

Paddy Jackson and fellow Ulster and Ireland rugby player Stuart Olding are accused of raping the same woman in Mr Jackson's house, in the early hours of 28 June, 2016.

Mr Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

He is a friend of the two rugby players and was at Mr Jackson's house on the night in question.

He shared a taxi home with the woman who alleges she was raped.

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He too denies the charge.

Another man has also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure. He denies the charge.

The 11-person jury has been told by Judge Patricia Smyth to wait until they hear all of the evidence in the case before coming to any final conclusions.