Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption Seamus Hughes accepted that knowledge of energy policy was "close to zero"

There was no effective monitoring of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme as it began to hit serious problems, the public inquiry has heard.

The civil servant who looked after the day-to-day running of the scheme in 2014 "didn't really understand" what was going on.

Seamus Hughes was appearing at the inquiry into the flawed energy scheme.

He said he had not been told to monitor things like technology types, boiler run times and sizes.

Mr Hughes said he was not doing it and that his main concern was logging the number of applications coming in.

Inquiry counsel Joseph Aiken said that meant important indicators of problems were missed.

"The matters that we now know would have been indicators of people being overcompensated, of potentially exposing the budget, of potentially people gaming the system, none of these matters were being monitored by you or anyone else working with you until the problem really identified itself to you in 2015," he said.

Mr Hughes agreed.

He had taken over responsibility for daily management of the scheme in June 2014.

It was one of a number of key changes in the Department of Enterprise Trade and Investment (Deti), which happened around the same time and involved staff linked to the scheme.

'Close to zero'

Mr Hughes told the inquiry that sort of personnel change was "unprecedented" in his experience and contributed to knowledge gaps.

It also emerged that the first time he had seen the "risk register" for the non-domestic RHI scheme was at the inquiry on Thursday.

He accepted that his knowledge of energy policy was "close to zero".

Inquiry counsel Joseph Aiken put it to Mr Hughes that he "didn't really understand what was going on".

He had been looking for people to get into the scheme.

"There was no bad faith in that," Mr Aitken said.

"You weren't doing that to waste public money, you were doing that because you thought that's what everybody needed and wanted to happen."

Mr Hughes also said that he did not know that approval for the scheme from the Department of Finance and Personnel was due to run out and would need to be reapplied for in 2015.