Image copyright PAcedmaker Image caption Dr John McAreavey confirmed the move in a statement from his solicitors

The Bishop of Dromore has resigned amid controversy over celebrating Mass alongside a priest he knew was a paedophile.

The move was confirmed by his solicitor, Arthur J Downey and Company.

Bishop John McAreavey acknowledged that media reports had "disturbed and upset many people in the diocese and further afield".

The late Fr Malachy Finnegan has been accused of sexual abuse by 12 people.

There have been calls for the bishop to resign, with parishioners telling the BBC they would no longer set foot in the parochial house in Hilltown , County Down.

Fr Finnegan, a teacher at St Colman's College in Newry from 1967 to 1976, is also accused of a catalogue of physical and emotional abuse against pupils.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Fr Finnegan taught at St Colman's College in Newry and was later its president

He died in 2002 and Bishop McAreavey has previously apologised for conducting his funeral Mass.

Details of the abuse claims against Fr Finnegan were revealed in a BBC Spotlight investigation in February.

Fr Finnegan was never prosecuted for sexual abuse, but allegations against him were reviewed by the National Board for Safeguarding Children - a clerical abuse watchdog set up by the Catholic Church.

Earlier this month, Sean Faloon, one of Fr Finnegan's victims, told BBC News NI he was first abused as an altar boy from the age of 10.

Mr Faloon, from Hilltown, said the abuse lasted eight years and started in the church vestry.

"He was hugging me a lot after a Mass and, then, the next time I was serving on the altar that hugging went a little further and lasted longer," he said.

"Then, at a later date that became kissing and it progressed from there over the next year or so to full sexual contact."

In the statement to the BBC, Bishop McAreavey added: "I shall make further comment in due course."