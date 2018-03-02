Image caption HSENI said the accident "could have resulted in passengers being hurt or even killed"

A firm has been fined for a "major" safety breach after a passenger train hit construction equipment left on the Belfast to Dublin railway.

The six-carriage train struck an excavator bucket which had been left on the track in February 2016.

It was fortunate there were "no significant injuries" to passengers on board, the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) said.

Northern Excavators Ltd was ordered to pay £9,092 in fines and court costs.

'High standards'

The company, based in Hillsborough, County Down, had been sub-contracted to carry out overnight repairs to the cross-border railway track.

After the incident, the HSENI launched an investigation and the firm has now been found guilty of failing to remove the excavator bucket from the line.

It also failed to put in place adequate safety precautions during the repairs, which "could have resulted in passengers being hurt or even killed", a HSENI statement said.

"This case highlights the dangers of railway maintenance with inadequate safe systems of working," said HSENI inspector Linda Murphy.

"Appropriate attention must therefore be given by those who work on such activities, to ensure that high standards of safety control are in place at all times."