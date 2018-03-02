A senior civil servant says cost controls should have been introduced to the RHI scheme in early 2014 but has no explanation why they were not.

David Thomson was one of three top managers in the Department of Enterprise Trade and Investment at the time.

He was completing his evidence to the public inquiry into the energy scheme.

He said cost controls which were included in a public consultation in 2013 should have been brought forward.

He said he did not know why it had not happened but said there had been "no conscious decision" to defer them.

He said had that decision been taken he would have expected to have been told and it ought to have been escalated to the minister Arlene Foster.

He also said that he did not know why a planned review of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI), which could have caught flaws in it, had been put back.

It was meant to have taken place in January 2014 with any changes being implemented by the following year.

'Along the line'

But the inquiry was told documents showed that it had moved from being "central" to becoming "discretionary".

Mr Thomson said the review was an important action and had been key to departmental approval for the RHI scheme.

He said he did not know how it came to be postponed and ultimately did not take place.

"Somewhere along the line someone is making these decisions," said inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin.