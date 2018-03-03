Image copyright Press Eye Image caption There is continued disruption to roads in some parts of Northern Ireland

Snow is continuing to affect the greater Belfast area and parts of County Down, while a yellow weather warning for ice for Northern Ireland has been extended until 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

There is continued disruption on the roads and some flights at Belfast City Airport and Belfast International Airport have been cancelled.

Three of Saturday's Irish Cup quarter-finals have been postponed.

This is because of freezing conditions.

In the Republic of Ireland, Irish weather service, Met Éireann, has downgraded its Status Red weather warning to Orange for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption There has been more snow in Northern Ireland on Saturday

A Status Red is the highest level of warning - meaning "to take action to protect" yourselves or your property.

Widespread travel disruption is expected across the Republic of Ireland as road conditions in many areas remain poor and two snow-ice warnings remain in place until 18:00 GMT.

A number of homes, businesses and farms are without power on Saturday morning.