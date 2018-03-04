Murder investigation after Londonderry stabbing
- 4 March 2018
A murder investigation has been opened after a man was stabbed to death in Londonderry.
The 35-year-old victim was fatally injured during an altercation involving a number of men in the Grafton Street area at about 02:40 GMT.
Three men, aged 19, 20 and 27, have been arrested.
Police have said they are "working to determine the precise sequence of events" that led to the man's death.