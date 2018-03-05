Image copyright PA Image caption Police said the attack was an example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear

A man has been injured in a "brutal and horrific" paramilitary-style attack by four masked men at house in Ballymoney.

The men forced their way into the home in The Crescent at about 19:45 GMT on Sunday.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man and woman, who were also in the house at the time, were forced into the kitchen while the intruders carried out this assault.

There were uninjured but "very badly shaken", police say.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Sgt McColgan said: "Whilst these injuries are not life-threatening, this was a brutal and horrific attack.

"It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence."