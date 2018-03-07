Image copyright News Letter

It has been another busy week of meetings for politicians from Northern Ireland - this time in Brussels.

The News Letter reports that Sinn Féin has called for the UK government to ensure no trade border is implemented between Northern Ireland and Britain after Brexit.

The party's president, Mary Lou McDonald, made the comments on Tuesday.

On the same day, the DUP met the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Speaking in Brussels, Mrs Foster said there were "sensible solutions" to the border question

The party told Mr Barnier that they wanted Northern Ireland to leave the EU on the same terms of as the rest of the UK.

Meanwhile, having met Mr Barnier on Monday, Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald said there should be "no barriers to trade from the north to Britain" after Brexit.

Mary Lou McDonald has said a hard border can only be avoided if NI stays within the customs union and single market

The paper claims this is the first sign of any agreement between the DUP and Sinn Féin on the issue of Brexit.

'Not on my behalf'

"Foster does not deny DUP loyalist briefings," reads the front page of the Irish News.

The DUP leader was questioned about whether she was aware that senior loyalists had been briefed about progress in the Stormont talks process, prior to the collapse of the negotiations.

Following a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, Arlene Foster said she had "no knowledge" of any discussions.

Arlene Foster was questioned over claims that senior loyalists had been briefed about progress in the Stormont talks

"I'm not saying it didn't take place," she said.

"I'm saying they didn't do it on my behalf or on behalf of the Democratic Unionist Party."

Northern Ireland has been without devolved government since January 2017.

The latest talks aimed at resolving the crisis ended in failure in February, due to disagreement about implementing legislation for the Irish language.

Fr Malachy Finnegan taught at St Colman's College in Newry and was later its president

'Brave and believed'

A former pupil at a Newry grammar school has told the Irish News of being beaten unconscious by a paedophile priest.

Fr Malachy Finnegan, a former teacher, worked in St Colman's College in Newry from 1967 to 1976 and was later the president of the school. He died in 2002.

Anthony Kieran told the paper he was 11 years old when the incident happened.

He said the priest "picked me up like a rag doll and hammered me until I fell onto the ground, picking me up off the floor each time to beat me further."

Mr Kieran said he did not report the incident, but says he feels "extremely lucky" not to have suffered sexual abuse.

"My only motivation for speaking out now is to let other victims know they are both brave and believed," he said.

Translink has described the bus and train fare increase as 'low'

Travel price hike

The cost of using public transport is set to rise by the end of March, according to the News Letter.

The company described the increase as "low" and said passengers should consider multi-ticket options to guarantee best value.

One of the fare changes will see a 10p increase on single Metro bus journeys.

The Consumer Council said no-one wanted to see fares increase, and advised customers to check all Translink ticket options.

Michael O'Neill is the manager of Northern Ireland's football team

'Target one type of player'

The Northern Ireland football manager, Michael O'Neill, has claimed the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) targets players from nationalist backgrounds in a bid to get them to swap allegiances, reports the Belfast Telegraph.

Players born in Northern Ireland are eligible to represent both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

In an interview with the Irish Daily Mail, O'Neill said: "The FAI only ever approach one type of player: Catholic.

"I can list you 10 players who have made that decision and have never represented the Republic."

O'Neill added that he hoped he could reach "some sort of gentleman's agreement" with Republic manager Martin O'Neill, "whereby if a young boy has represented Northern Ireland at 17 to 21, the FAI don't ask him to change".

Will there be new fines for drivers using mobiles behind the wheel?

Mobiles behind the wheel

The Daily Mirror claims new fines could be implemented for drivers using mobiles behind the wheel.

Currently, the fine is £60 and three penalty points - but the paper says this could be increased to £200 and six penalty points.

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has opened a public consultation on the proposals.

Contactless payments are being increasingly used by consumers

Splashing the cash

People in Belfast are enjoying using contactless payments on their cards more than any other region in the UK, reports the Belfast Telegraph.

There has been a 60% increase in the use of the touch and go technology in the city - compared to 79% UK wide.

By 2021, it is predicted that there will be a 317% increase in contactless payments, which is estimated will save shoppers approximately £1bn worth of time.