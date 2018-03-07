Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Paddy Jackson, who denies rape, pictured arriving at court on Wednesday

Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson insisted he was not an "aggressive" person as he gave evidence for the first time at the trial in which he has been accused of rape.

He told the court he was not violent, saying: "I've never been in a fight. I'm not an aggressive person."

He said he would be "completely freaked out" if a woman left his house crying.

Mr Jackson and fellow Ulster and Ireland rugby player Stuart Olding deny raping the same woman on 28 June, 2016.

'Consensual'

The players had both been at Ollie's nightclub in Belfast and were among eight people - four men and four women - who went to Mr Jackson's house after the club.

At the time of the alleged rape, Mr Jackson was aged 24. The woman was 19.

Wednesday's hearing was the first time the court has heard Mr Jackson, who has 25 caps for Ireland, give his version of events from the witness box.

He insisted all of the sexual activity he engaged in had been consensual and said he did not know that the woman had left his home upset about what had happened.

"The last thing I want is a girl crying and leaving my house. I would have completely freaked out," Mr Jackson told the court.

"I would have gone to help her. If I had known she was upset, I would have tried to contact her."

Image caption Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison deny all the charges

Earlier in the trial, the woman told the court that she was attacked after going upstairs to retrieve her handbag. She claimed that Mr Jackson followed her upstairs and raped her.

Mr Jackson insisted she had followed him upstairs, a short time after she "ran her fingernails down my right arm" in the downstairs living room.

He was asked by his defence barrister, Brendan Kelly QC, whether he had forced her to engage in sexual activity.

"No. I wouldn't do that," said Mr Jackson.

He later added: "She was enjoying it."

He said he touched her sexually and she performed oral sex on him, but insisted he did not engage in sexual intercourse with her.

He said he looked for a condom, after she asked him to do so, but he searched his bedroom and could not find one.

'Very close'

He said Stuart Olding later came into room and she switched her attention to him, and performed oral sex on him.

Asked by his barrister if he had encouraged or forced her to do this, he insisted: "No."

Dressed in a navy-blue round-neck jumper and an open-necked shirt, Mr Jackson began giving evidence at 10.35 GMT.

His defence barrister began by asking him about his upbringing, rugby career and friends within the sport.

Mr Jackson described Stuart Olding as a "very close friend".

He also said he was close to fellow Irish internationals Iain Henderson and Rory Best.

He said he had baby-sat Rory Best's children and attended his son's sixth birthday party.

He told the court that he had just returned from a rugby tour to South Africa with Ireland on the night of the alleged rape at his home in Belfast.

In court - Mark Simpson:

Paddy Jackson is the 23rd person to give evidence from the witness box during the trial.

The first person was the woman who has accused him of rape.

Other witnesses have included 10 police officers, two doctors and a taxi-driver.

Before Wednesday's hearing - day 27 of the trial - the jury had not heard Mr Jackson speak about what happened.

Ten days ago, what he said in police interviews after being arrested was outlined in court. A transcript of the police questions and his answers were read out.

Mr Jackson's appearance in the witness box marks the formal start of the defence case in the trial.

However, during the five weeks of the prosecution case, the defence was allowed to call a witness - a doctor - when medical evidence was being heard.

Judge Patricia Smyth told the jury last week that all four defendants will have the opportunity to give evidence, if they wish.

They will also be entitled to call witnesses on their behalf.

The trial has now entered its sixth week.

Lost time

Last week, the prosecution case concluded but there was a delay before the defence case began as a juror took ill.

A hearing of the trial is expected to take place on Saturday morning to try to make up some of the lost time. Trial hearings in Belfast Crown Court normally only take place on week days.

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He too denies the charge.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure. He denies the charge.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. He denies the charge.

The 11-person jury has been told by Judge Patricia Smyth to wait until they hear all of the evidence in the case before coming to any final conclusions.