NI paper review: rape trial evidence dominates papers
The rape trial of Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding dominates headlines on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Mr Jackson gave evidence for three-and-a-half hours from the witness box about his recollection of the night in question.
He said he had been "pretty drunk" but insisted the woman consented to sexual activity, adding she "was enjoying it".
It was the first time Mr Jackson, who denies rape and sexual assault, has appeared on the witness stand. Mr Olding also denies rape.
'Reputation for racism'
The lack of executive funding for a new race relations officer in east Belfast has been described as "disgraceful", reports the Daily Mirror.
Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) Councillor John Kyle made the comments while welcoming Belfast City Council's commitment to pay £10,000 for the next two years.
Dr Kyle said: "Sadly east Belfast has a reputation for racism.
"Now we have funding from the council for a race relations officer, but I have to say it's extremely disappointing the Executive Office have dropped the ball on this one.
"Race relations is in the bailiwick, but they have failed to help with this."
An Executive Office spokesman said all funding applications are considered against programme-specific eligibility criteria.
'Not enough protestants'
"Not enough protestants working for us" reads the front page of the News Letter.
The paper reports that the Housing Executive has claimed it does not employ enough Protestant workers in the west of Northern Ireland.
It says that less than a quarter of the 335 staff are Protestant, while 75% are Catholic.
DUP MP Gregory Campbell told the paper he has contacted the Equality Commission, adding: "This is symptomatic of other parts of the public sector."
Chief Executive for the Commission, Dr Evelyn Collins, has written to Mr Campbell outlining that the information is currently being considered.
'Not serious about devolution'
The DUP's Simon Hamilton has told the Northern Ireland Affairs committee the executive is unlikely to be back in action until next year, reports the Irish News.
On Wednesday, Mr Hamilton told the committee that a "scorched earth" policy by Sinn Féin had made relations frosty with his own party.
He said: "The prospects for a return to devolution in the short term are bleak.
"Their (Sinn Féin's) behaviour in recent days and weeks suggests to me that they are not serious about getting devolution back," he added.
Power sharing at Stormont collapsed in January 2017.
The most recent talks aimed at restoring the executive collapsed over a disagreement on legislating for the Irish Language.
Later on Thursday, Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley is expected to make a statement in Westminster about the regional budget and MLA pay.
Fitting tribute
The father of a groom who died while on honeymoon has told the Belfast Telegraph of his surprise that his family restored the vintage car he was due to repair with his son.
John and Lynette Rodgers, from Holywood, drowned while on honeymoon in South Africa in October 2015.
During their wedding, John promised his father, Billy, that they would restore his MGA together once he returned home.
Following the tragedy, Mr Rodgers' family teamed up with local actor and family friend, Jimmy Nesbitt, and the producers of Car Show SOS to repair the car.
Billy Rodgers told the paper it was a fitting tribute to his son.
"Now when I looks at the car, it will always remind me of John and the happy times we shared," he added.