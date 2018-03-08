Image copyright Family photo Image caption Karol Kelly, a father-of-five, was stabbed to death on Sunday morning

A 17-year-old male has been charged with the murder of a Londonderry man who stabbed to death at the weekend.

Karol Kelly, 35, was attacked during a fight involving a group of men in Grafton Street, Rosemount, at about 02:40 GMT on Sunday. He was the father of five children.

The teenager is due to appear in Londonderry Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

On Wednesday two brothers appeared in court charged with murder.

Sean Anderson, 19, and Gary Anderson, 20, were remanded in custody following a brief hearing on Wednesday.

Both men spoke only to confirm that they understood the charge and to confirm their names and dates of birth.