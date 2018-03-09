Three shots were fired through the front window of a house in Coleraine on Thursday night.

Police have appealed for information following the incident in the Loughanhill Park area of the town at around 23:00.

No-one was injured as a result of the attack.

Police responded to reports that a man had tried to force entry through the front door of the house using a hammer.

On further examination, it was discovered that shots had been fired causing damage to the inside of the house.