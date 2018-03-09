Image copyright STEPHEN DAVISON Image caption Blane McIlroy is charged with one count of exposure

A friend of two Ulster rugby players accused of rape has told a court he heard the alleged victim describe the night as a "one-night stand".

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure.

He denies the charge.

Mr McIlroy said he was involved in sexual activity with the 19-year-old woman and at no time did she resist or ask him to stop.

He said before she left the house that night, she said: "I don't usually have one-night stands."

Mr McIlroy has been charged with exposing himself to the young woman at the home of Paddy Jackson in the early hours of June 28, 2016.

Mr Jackson and fellow Ulster and Ireland player Stuart Olding are accused of raping the woman.

Image copyright STEPHEN DAVISON Image caption Paddy Jackson arriving at court on Friday

They all went back to the house in south Belfast with a group of people after a night out at Ollie's nightclub.

On Friday, after sitting in the dock listening to the evidence for the past six weeks, Mr McIlroy entered the witness box for the first time just before 12:30 GMT.

Dressed in a white shirt, purple tie and dark suit, he was asked a series of questions by his defence barrister.

Mr McIlroy said that on the night in question, he noticed that Mr Jackson and one of the women who was in the house were no longer in the living room.

He said he texted him: "Is there any possibility of a threesome?"

He got no reply.

Around 10 minutes later, he said he decided to go upstairs to sleep. He said he went into Mr Jackson's room and found him in bed with the woman.

Image copyright STEPHEN DAVISON Image caption Mr Olding denies one charge of rape

He said after talking for a while, he and the woman started kissing. He said she put her hand down his trousers and, at one stage, briefly performed oral sex on him.

He said he left the room to try to find some condoms. He said it was the woman who suggested it.

When he came back, the woman was getting dressed and it was at that stage that, according to him, she said: "I don't usually have one-night stands."

At the time, Mr McIlroy had just returned from America where he had been studying.

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He too denies the charge.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. He denies the charge.

The 11-person jury has been told by Judge Patricia Smyth to wait until they hear all of the evidence in the case before coming to any final conclusions.