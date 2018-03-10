Image copyright PA Image caption Budget cuts, rising class sizes and the cutting of specialist support services are leading to increases in physical and verbal abuse against staff, the conference will be told

More than one in 10 teachers belonging to a UK-wide teaching union have reported that they have been assaulted during their course of their work.

The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) said 13% of its members have been the victim of an assault.

It added suspensions for assaults on staff trebled from 2014/15 to 2015/16.

Violence against teachers was discussed at the union's annual conference in Belfast on Saturday.

Budget cuts, rising class sizes and the cutting of specialist support services are leading to increases in physical and verbal abuse against staff, the conference was told.

The NASUWT's national official for Northern Ireland, Justin McCamphill, said: "In too many schools discipline is breaking down and teachers are bearing the brunt of this.

"But any discussion of violent and disruptive behaviour in schools has to be put in the context of the budget cuts that are happening in Northern Ireland.

"Schools are losing the specialist support that they did have to work with vulnerable younger people, class sizes are getting bigger and there are not enough resources being put into supporting pupils with special educational needs (SEN).

"Employers and managers must fulfil their statutory obligations to maintain a safe working environment for all staff."