A 44-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in County Armagh.

It happened at the junction of the Lissheffield Road and Red Lion Road in Loughgall at about 10:25 GMT on Friday.

No other vehicles were involved. The Lissheffield Road and Red Lion Road in Loughgall were closed for a period, but have now re-opened.

The man's name has not yet been released, but police have said he was from the area.

They have appealed for anyone who was on the road at the time of the crash to contact them.