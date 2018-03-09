Northern Ireland

'Paedophile hunters' questioned by police

  • 9 March 2018

Police have arrested three self-styled paedophile hunters.

A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested in Ballymena and a 51-year-old man in Newtownabbey.

They are being questioned about a number of alleged offences including false imprisonment, intimidation and attempted intimidation.

It is understood a fourth person police wanted to question has agreed to hand himself in.