'Paedophile hunters' questioned by police
- 9 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have arrested three self-styled paedophile hunters.
A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested in Ballymena and a 51-year-old man in Newtownabbey.
They are being questioned about a number of alleged offences including false imprisonment, intimidation and attempted intimidation.
It is understood a fourth person police wanted to question has agreed to hand himself in.