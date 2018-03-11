Image caption A police cordon remains in place at a semi-detached house in the estate

Three people have been stabbed in the Queen's Park area of Saintfield, County Down.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said they were called at about 03:45 GMT on Sunday.

Image caption Forensics officers are examining the area

A spokeswoman for the South Eastern Trust said three people were taken to the Ulster Hospital. Two people were discharged and one person is in a stable condition.

A police cordon remains in place at a semi-detached house in the estate.

Forensics officers are examining the area.