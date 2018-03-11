Priest 'told to leave parish'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fr Charles Byrne made the revelations to parishioners from the altar at Clonduff in Hilltown

A priest in County Down has said he has received a threat telling him to leave his parish.

Fr Charles Byrne made the revelations to parishioners from the altar in the Clonduff parish in Hilltown.

Fr Byrne did not make it clear exactly what was in the letter he said he had received, but the message was described as "abusive".

He said it referred to the recent sexual abuse scandal in the Dromore diocese.

The late Fr Malachy Finnegan has been accused of sexual abuse by 12 people.

Earlier this month, the Bishop of Dromore resigned over his handling of the scandal.

Fr Byrne said he had passed the letter on to his solicitor, who had reported the threats to the police.