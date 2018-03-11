Dog 'hanging' video appears on Facebook

Image caption Police said they were appealing for witnesses to come forward

A video which appears to show a dog being hanged in Belfast has appeared on Facebook.

The distressed animal can be heard struggling in the footage as a voice calls to those responsible to stop what they are doing.

Police said they were appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In a Facebook post, the PSNI North Belfast said the video was "hard to watch".

"What we need are witnesses to come forward to help us bring this person to justice," they added.

The video is thought to have been captured by a passer-by.