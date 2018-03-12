'Dip in optimism' for NI private sector

Image copyright Getty Images

The Northern Ireland private sector continued to grow in February but the rate of growth may be starting to slow, Ulster Bank data has suggested.

The bank surveys private sector activity monthly, in what is considered a reliable indicator of the economy.

February's survey saw overall business activity expanding but at the weakest rate in three months.

Manufacturing production rose at its best rate since October 2014.

Weaker expansion

Solid, but weaker, expansions were seen in services and construction.

Richard Ramsey, Ulster Bank's chief economist in Northern Ireland, said that while the data pointed to continued growth, there were "clear indications of a slowdown, with a dip in optimism about the year ahead also evident."

"With the prospect of trade wars between Europe and the US, alongside the uncertainty about a range of political issues, this is perhaps to be expected."

Strong global demand

UK government data suggests that manufacturing is continuing to perform well against a background of strong, global demand.

The sector has now expanded for nine months in a row for the first time since records began in 1968.

By contrast the official data suggest construction sector continues to be a weak spot in the UK economy.