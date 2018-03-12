Image caption Police said the man was found slumped inside a vehicle

A man is being treated in hospital after being found shot in the head outside Moneymore, County Londonderry.

Police said it happened on Friday and have appealed for witnesses.

They said the 22-year-old man was found slumped inside a vehicle on the Carndaisy Road by a passer-by at about 21:50 GMT.

His condition is not yet known. Det Chf Insp Will Tate urged anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area on Friday to contact them.