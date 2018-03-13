Man charged over Saintfield stabbing
- 13 March 2018
A 46-year-old man has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in Saintfield, County Down, on Sunday.
He has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, possessing an article with blade or point in a public place and possession of an offence weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He has also been charged with theft and two counts of criminal damage.
He is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.