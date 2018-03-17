St Patrick's Day: Globe goes green

  • 17 March 2018

As well as big-name landmarks, there are quirkier participants in this year's Global Greening.

  • Reichsburg Cochem in Germany Kevin Rühle

    The Reichsburg Cochem in Germany is one of more than 250 landmarks to take part in Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening this year.

  • Lighthouse on the frozen Lake Nasijarvi, Finland Tourism Ireland

    Some are less well-known than others. This lighthouse, on the frozen Nasijarvi lake in Finland, is one of the newbies.

  • Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier, Chicago Tourism Ireland

    When the initiative started in 2010, just two sites went green - the Sydney Opera House and the Sky Tower in Auckland.

  • Lion statue made from recycled flip flops in Kenya Tanvir ALI

    This lion lives in Mount Kenya National Park, and it is made from recycled flip flops which have washed up along the country's coastline.

  • Blue whale skeleton in London's Natural History Museum David Parry

    Also greened up is Hope, a 25.2-metre blue whale skeleton suspended from the ceiling of the Natural History Museum in London

  • Palestinian Museum in Ramallah Tourism Ireland

    The Palestinian Museum in Ramallah was designed by Dublin architects Heneghan Peng.

  • Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany Andreas Kotowski

    The Allianz Arena in Munich was one of five new stadia built for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

  • Welcome to Las Vegas sign joins Tourism Ireland's Global Greening Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

    Sin City has been getting in on the greening action, with its famous 'Welcome' sign taking on an Irish hue.

  • Heidecksburg Castle, Rudolstadt in Germany Tourism Ireland

    Castle Heidecksburg sits on a hill and towers above the old town of Rudolstadt, Germany.

  • Konigsbrau in Stuttgart, Germany Tourism Ireland

    Built in the 19th Century, the Königsbau building in Stuttgart was destroyed during World War Two and reconstructed in 1958.

  • Sydney Opera House goes green for St Patrick's Day Fiora Sacco

    The iconic Sydney Opera House got in on the greening act for St Patrick's Day

  • Tammerkoski Rapids in Tampere, Finland Tourism Ireland

    The Tammerkoski Rapids in Tampere, Finland, are a bubbling river of green for the St Patrick's Day celebrations.

  • ZHONGYUAN TOWER, ZHENGZHOU, HENAN PROVINCE (CHINA) JOINS TOURISM IRELAND'S GLOBAL GREENING.jpeg ZanYangXin

    Zhongyuan Tower, Zhengzhou, Henan Province China has turned into an emerald tower for the occasion.

  • The Plaza de Cibeles fountain in Madrid, Spain David Mudarra

    The fountain in the Plaza de Cibeles is a neo-classical complex of marble sculptures in Madrid.

  • The Lion of Judah monument, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia YONAS TADESSE

    The Lion of Judah, a monument to the symbol of Ethiopian Emperors and Ethiopia, stand proudly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

  • Monumento a Álvaro Obregón, Mexico City Carlos Adrin Angrigiani

    The Monumento a Álvaro Obregón, in Bombilla Park, Mexico City, was erected in 1935 to commemorate the murder of President Álvaro Obregón.

  • The Great Wall of China Tourism Ireland

    The oldest parts of the Great Wall of China date back 2,000 years.

  • Iglesia de Nuestra Señora De Los Remedios, Cholula, Mexico joins in the 'global greening' for Saint Patrick's Day festivities. Tourism Ireland

    Iglesia de Nuestra Señora De Los Remedios, Cholula, Mexico joined in the 'global greening' for Saint Patrick's Day festivities.

  • The Pen Monument in Hanoi, Vietnam Tourism Ireland

    This is the first year the Pen Monument in Hanoi, Vietnam, has been turned green for St Patrick's Day.

  • Dot Groningren, Netherlands Tourism Ireland

    Dot Groningren in the Netherlands joins in the festive spirit

  • The Luxor Obelisk at the Place de la Concorde, Paris Nicolas Gouhier

    The Luxor Obelisk in the middle of the Place de la Concorde, Paris, has been illuminated green, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background.

  • Auckland Harbour Bridge and Sky Tower, New Zealand Frances Oliver

    New Zealand has been celebrating St Patrick's Day by illuminating the Auckland Harbour Bridge and Sky Tower