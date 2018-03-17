St Patrick's Day: Globe goes green
As well as big-name landmarks, there are quirkier participants in this year's Global Greening.
The Reichsburg Cochem in Germany is one of more than 250 landmarks to take part in Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening this year.
Some are less well-known than others. This lighthouse, on the frozen Nasijarvi lake in Finland, is one of the newbies.
When the initiative started in 2010, just two sites went green - the Sydney Opera House and the Sky Tower in Auckland.
This lion lives in Mount Kenya National Park, and it is made from recycled flip flops which have washed up along the country's coastline.
Also greened up is Hope, a 25.2-metre blue whale skeleton suspended from the ceiling of the Natural History Museum in London
The Palestinian Museum in Ramallah was designed by Dublin architects Heneghan Peng.
The Allianz Arena in Munich was one of five new stadia built for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
Sin City has been getting in on the greening action, with its famous 'Welcome' sign taking on an Irish hue.
Castle Heidecksburg sits on a hill and towers above the old town of Rudolstadt, Germany.
Built in the 19th Century, the Königsbau building in Stuttgart was destroyed during World War Two and reconstructed in 1958.
The iconic Sydney Opera House got in on the greening act for St Patrick's Day
The Tammerkoski Rapids in Tampere, Finland, are a bubbling river of green for the St Patrick's Day celebrations.
Zhongyuan Tower, Zhengzhou, Henan Province China has turned into an emerald tower for the occasion.
The fountain in the Plaza de Cibeles is a neo-classical complex of marble sculptures in Madrid.
The Lion of Judah, a monument to the symbol of Ethiopian Emperors and Ethiopia, stand proudly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The Monumento a Álvaro Obregón, in Bombilla Park, Mexico City, was erected in 1935 to commemorate the murder of President Álvaro Obregón.
The oldest parts of the Great Wall of China date back 2,000 years.
Iglesia de Nuestra Señora De Los Remedios, Cholula, Mexico joined in the 'global greening' for Saint Patrick's Day festivities.
This is the first year the Pen Monument in Hanoi, Vietnam, has been turned green for St Patrick's Day.
Dot Groningren in the Netherlands joins in the festive spirit
The Luxor Obelisk in the middle of the Place de la Concorde, Paris, has been illuminated green, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background.
New Zealand has been celebrating St Patrick's Day by illuminating the Auckland Harbour Bridge and Sky Tower