Plans have been revealed for the redevelopment of the Belfast Telegraph building.

It was bought in 2016 by a partnership of Belfast City Council and the County Tyrone property firm McAleer and Rushe.

They are proposing an office-focused scheme which will involve refurbishing the listed building and demolishing and rebuilding non-listed buildings on the one acre site.

The Belfast Telegraph newspaper is now based in Clarendon Dock, Belfast.

Its printing operations are in Newry.

Part of the building has recently been used as a venue for dance music events.

The new office development will be known as as The Sixth and will include 230,000 sq ft of commercial space.

It has been designed by the London-based architectural practice Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM).

The building is located at Royal Avenue in Belfast

Property Director of McAleer and Rushe, Stephen Surphlis, said the proposals would "bring a landmark building associated with the news industry back into use for a digital age".

The intention is to attract businesses from the technology and creative industries sectors.

Councillor Mairéad O'Donnell, chairman of the council's Growth and Regeneration Committee, said the project was a "milestone" for what is the council's first joint venture with a private sector developer.

"The partnership's proposals will help to re-energise this area with a scheme that has been designed to respect the existing built heritage in this part of the city," she said.

A planning application will be submitted following a 12-week pre-application community consultation.

Depending on planning, construction could begin as soon as next year.