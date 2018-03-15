Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sir Patrick Coghlin did not specify any particular journalist or organisation in his comments

The chairman of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry has warned against media sensationalism.

Sir Patrick Coghlin made the remarks at the opening of Thursday morning's session.

He said that at the start of the inquiry he had emphasised the importance of dealing with the proceedings in a "balanced, fair and objective way".

Sir Patrick said that to date the media had lived up to his expectation.

But he said he was a "little concerned at the possibility of sensationalism arising again".

He did not specify any particular journalist or organisation in his comments.

"The important thing for this inquiry is to comply with its terms of reference," he said.

"It has a task to do. But as part of that task it must be able to welcome people who come to give evidence to it."

Sir Patrick said that did not mean issues which arose should not be covered by journalists.

"That's their task and they do it very well in Northern Ireland, but it needs to be done in a careful and balanced way," he added.

"Nobody is on trial before this panel. There is no power for this panel, even if it chose or wanted to, to impose civil liability.

"It is an inquiry with a duty to find facts and I simply say this to try and calm a little the way forward, because the panel needs to have objective facts and they need to be given by people who are confident of being dealt with in a fair and equitable manner."