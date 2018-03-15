Image copyright Revenue Commissioners Ireland Image caption Armed Gardaí entered the premises on a farmyard on Thursday morning

An illegal cigarette production factory, capable of producing 250,000 cigarettes an hour, has been discovered in Jenkinstown, County Louth.

Eleven men from eastern Europe, including Bulgaria and Romania, have been arrested and are being questioned by Gardaí in Dundalk.

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 on Thursday.

It is the first time such a facility has been discovered in the Republic.

'Sophisticated operation'

Irish customs officials said 25 million illegal cigarettes, branded Mayfair, were discovered, along with more than 40 tonnes of tobacco.

They also found production and packaging equipment in what was described as a sophisticated self-contained operation, with machinery capable of producing 250,000 illicit cigarettes, along with living quarters.

The 'factory' was in full operation when Irish revenue officers and members of the Garda Armed Support Unit raided the premises just before 08:00 GMT

Image copyright Revenue Commissioners Ireland Image caption 25 million illegal cigarettes, branded Mayfair, were discovered

Revenue officials in the Republic estimate the loss to the Irish Exchequer would have been €12 million if the cigarettes had been sold.

Illegal cigarettes that originated from this operation have previously been seized in both the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

It is understood that the suspects were living and sleeping at the location in Jenkinstown, which is very rural and close to the border.

The raid was the culmination of a year-long investigation involving Gardaí, customs officers, the PSNI and HMRC.