School Report's Festival of News: In Pictures
Students from across NI went behind the scenes for BBC School Report NI last week.
Pupils took part in a range of activities including sports commentary and identifying fake news
Students from Portadown College getting ready to present a live news bulletin
A student gets to grips with filming under the tutelage of former Ireland Correspondent Andy Martin
Reception in Broadcasting House was a hive of activity all day as almost 300 pupils came through the doors
Barra Best passing on some tips of the trade to a potential future weatherman
A group of students experience what it is like to commentate on live sport
School reporters being given a guided tour of BBC Newsline's studio
Radio Ulster presenter Hugo Duncan spends time with pupils from Tor Bank School, Dundonald
In the hot seat - a student presents the news from the BBC Newsline studio
BBC Broadcasting House, Belfast was a sea of blue and white as School Report took over the building
School reporters were given lots of practical tips, including how to improve their filming
Barra Best and students from Abbey College captured the atmosphere at the event for the News Channel
Young people got to try on the sort of riot gear required by correspondents reporting from danger zones
Pupils got to experience the green screen in BBC Newsline's Studio B