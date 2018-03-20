Image caption The £150m building was due to open six years ago

Belfast Health Trust is under fire as a critical care hospital remains mainly closed six years after it was to open.

Some operating theatres have had to be re-designed and building defects are subject to legal action between the trust and the contractor.

Problems highlighted by BBC News 12 months ago around sewage and ventilation continue.

Work carried out by other contractors to bring the building up to standard also continues.

The trust says the project remains within its £150 million pound budget.

Felicity Huston, the former NI commissioner for public appointments, said the trust's board needed to ask probing questions.

'Heads would roll'

"It would very much suggest - looking at the written evidence anyway - that the board really aren't exercising their role holding the chief executive and his or her staff to account for what is happening, or in this case, what is not happening," she said.

Ms Huston said matters are treated differently in the private commercial world.

"I would imagine that heads would roll. Certainly bonuses would be cut, targets would have been set and, if they hadn't been met, I think people who hadn't met those targets would be feeling the pinch."

Exactly 12 months ago, BBC News revealed that, five years after it was due to open, 10 of the 12 floors remained unopened.

A year later and the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust still cannot say when the building is due to fully open.

According to sources, the building will not be fully operational this side of Christmas.

Image caption Felicity Huston, the former NI commissioner for public appointments, said the trust's board needed to ask questions about the construction process

Ask health professionals about the critical care building and many have to be reminded about it.

By all accounts, it has fallen off the radar. A senior doctor within the Belfast Trust told the BBC that it is known as the "big white elephant that everyone has written off".

One of the buildings most critical features - its operating theatres - are still being commissioned.

The BBC understands that work finished in 2017 has had to be redone this year in order to comply with building regulations.

This includes theatres being redesigned as they were originally too large to cope with the ventilation system that had been installed.

Ventilation plants

The new work includes partitioning walls in order to make them smaller and more manageable.

As some work has had to be redone due to the delay, this has meant many rooms and corridors have had to be repainted as air ventilation plants were ripped out.

In addition, the helicopter landing pad at the critical care building is still not operational.

The Belfast Trust said the work that needs to be done "is a requirement to meet CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) accreditation" and includes fire safety work, additional lighting requirements and communication infrastructure.

A local GP, whose surgery sits in the shadow of the critical care building on Belfast's Falls Road, said it seems no-one is being held to account.

'Public money'

Dr Michael McKenna said that no-one seems to be asking any questions.

"You have to remember this is public money that is being spent and that is £150m that is not being utilized in any shape or form."

He said the health trust is responsible for the building and added: "It would be nice to have ongoing information to know what is happening, and if there is an estimated time of when it might be in use because it is absolutely needed."

As reported by BBC News last March, legal proceedings between various contractors and the trust have been ongoing during most of the building work, with one source describing litigation as "acrimonious".

Replying to the most recent request for information, the Belfast Health Trust said that it did not go through legal arbitration with contractors McLaughlin and Harvey.

'A long time'

However, they did go through a mediation process with the contractor and a settlement was reached that ensured that there was no loss to the public purse.

"We acknowledge that the critical care building has taken a long time to complete, and given the length of time involved it is important to bring the public up-to-date with the current status of the building," the trust said.

It said it was working through a list of remedial work to address defects discovered since handover, and changes in standards since it was designed.

"We are also bringing the ventilation system to the required standard in accordance with guidance before the theatres are put into use," it added.