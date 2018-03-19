Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The incident happened at about at 12.50 GMT at Murlough Bay on Monday

A man in his twenties has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff in County Antrim.

The incident happened at about at 12.50 GMT at Murlough Bay on Monday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said the patient was in an inaccessible place and that the coastguard was called to assist.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with suspected rib and pelvic injuries, the coastguard said.

Ballycastle and Coleraine Coastguard Rescue teams also attended.