Image caption Police said the man was found slumped inside a vehicle

An incident in which a man was found with a gunshot wound to his head in County Londonderry is being treated as attempted murder, police have said.

The man remains in a critical condition in hospital after being found slumped inside a blue BMW car in Moneymore on Friday, 9 March.

He was found by a passer-by on the Carndaisy Road at about 21:50 GMT.

Detectives have issued a new appeal for information about the attack.

"It is almost two weeks since the man was found injured on the Carndaisy Road, and I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about the circumstances surrounding this incident to do the right thing and bring that information to police," said Det Ch Insp Will Tate.

"I would also appeal to anyone who saw a blue BMW in the Moneymore area prior to the time the incident was reported, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the Carndaisy Road area of Moneymore on the evening of Friday, 9 March to contact detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101."