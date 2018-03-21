Image copyright PA Image caption It is unclear if the cash will be used to fund similar wage increases in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will get additional money from the Treasury following an NHS pay deal agreed in England.

But it is unclear if the cash will be used to fund similar wage increases in Northern Ireland.

The trade union Unite has said it is "vital" health staff in Northern Ireland get like-for-like rises.

In England, nurses, porters and other staff are being offered increases of at least 6.5% over three years.

The move will cost more than £4bn to fund.

As a result, Northern Ireland will get a block grant uplift under the Barnett formula.

The exact figure is being worked out.

Public sector pay is a devolved matter and decisions have yet to be made for the 2018-19 financial year.

The situation is complicated by a continued absence of Stormont ministers.

Last year, civil servants had to step in to ensure a 1% pay uplift.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, speaking in the House of Commons, said it was "a matter of great sadness nurses' pay has fallen behind in Northern Ireland".