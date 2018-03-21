World Butcher's Challenge hits Belfast
The World Butcher's Challenge is held in Northern Ireland for the first time.
The World Butcher's Challenge is about helping butchers improve their general workmanship, meat cutting, displaying and their creative usage of meat.
The competition is conducted over three hours and fifteen minutes.
Teams are given a beef side, a side of pork, a full lamb carcass and five chickens, as the base ingredients.
Teams are allowed to provide their own seasonings, spices, marinades and garnishes.
Competitors provide their own props, plates, bowls and signage.
Independent judges score the teams based on butchery skill, workmanship and innovation.
Competitors are also scored for overall finish, presentation and display.
But it is not all about hard work!
This year's event took place at the at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast.
The event originates in a butchery competition between New Zealand and Australia, named the Trans-Tasman Test Match, which was held in 2011.