ATM is ripped from wall in Keady village
- 21 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Thieves have used a forklift truck to rip an automated teller machine (ATM) from a wall in Keady, County Armagh.
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police said the forklift truck was used to smash into the wall around the ATM.
They said they could not confirm the amount of damage or how much was taken, but that "the ATM would have contained a substantial quantity of cash".